Sitara gives head-massage to Mahesh Babu; shares her experience

Mahesh Babu is having a great time at home these days. The actor has been chilling with family members and he does not have to worry about anything. Meanwhile, his daughter Sitara has given him a head massage and the actor shared the feedback that it was great while it lasted. Sitara too shared her experience of the same on Instagram.

Namrata posted, "Watching GG play his game ! MB had a head massage volunteer 💕💕only to finish in 2 mins 😂😂feedback says it was great while it lasted 😍😍😍 @urstrulymahesh @sitaraghattamaneni @gautamghattamaneni #QuarantineHome"

Sitara posted, "Decided to give nana a head massage !! His hair is fluffy n soft ❤️❤️he said he loved it 😊😊I'm really happy🥰"

Mahesh Babu's next movie is in the direction of Parasuram. The official announcement on the movie will come out soon. Keep watching the space for more exciting details on the movie.