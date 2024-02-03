Sitara treats Mahesh Babu fans with ‘Dum Masala’

Sitara, the daughter of South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, has set social media abuzz with her latest Instagram post. In a surprising move, Sitara showcased her dancing skills, grooving to the beats of the Dum Masala song from the film "Guntur Kaaram." The caption, "This one is for you," was dedicated to her father, Mahesh Babu, as she tagged him in the post.

Netizens and fans of the Ghattamaneni family were pleasantly surprised by Sitara's elegance and charm. The comment section overflowed with love and admiration, with fans hailing her as the "Superstar of the next generation." Even Namrata Shirodhkar, Mahesh Babu's wife, expressed her pride in the comments, referring to Sitara as her "little firecracker."

Sreeleela, the leading lady of "Guntur Kaaram," also joined in the praise, commenting "Fireeeeee" in response to Sitara's dance moves. Earlier, Sitara watched the film with her friends at AMB Cinemas, and fans couldn't help but notice her attire resembling Mahesh Babu's look from the movie.

This Instagram post has heightened the anticipation among fans for Sitara's potential debut on the silver screen. The young star kid seems to be following in her father's footsteps, captivating audiences not just with her familial connection but also with her own burgeoning talents. As the daughter of one of Tollywood's biggest stars, Sitara's journey in the entertainment world is eagerly awaited by fans and industry enthusiasts alike.







