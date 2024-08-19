Sivaji and Laya Reunite for a New Crime Comedy Thriller

The much-loved on-screen pair, Sivaji and Laya, is set to make a comeback with an exciting new film. The duo, who delivered several hits in the early 2000s, especially the Missamma, will be reuniting for a crime comedy thriller called Production No.2. This project marks the second venture under the Sri Shivaji Productions banner, with Sivaji himself stepping into the role of producer.

The film's launch event was a star-studded affair, attended by producer Dil Raju who gave the ceremonial first clap, marking the official start of the production. In a heartwarming gesture, Sivaji’s son, Ricky, took on the responsibility of switching on the camera. The script was handed over to the team by notable producers Bekkem Venugopal and Dil Raju, along with acclaimed director Boyapati Srinu. Boyapati Srinu also directed the film’s first shot, adding a special touch to the event.

The Hit-Pair Returns: Sivaji and Laya have a storied history of delivering box office successes together. Their previous collaborations in films like Missamma, Tata Birla Madhyalo Laila, and Adirindayya Chandram have not only resonated with audiences but have also cemented their status as a hit pair.

In addition to starring in the film, Sivaji will be donning the producer’s hat, showcasing his versatility in the industry. This move marks a crucial step in his career, as he takes on the dual responsibilities of leading the cast and managing the production under his own banner.

The film is also the directorial debut for Sudhir Sriram, who brings a fresh perspective to the project. While details are yet to be revealed. The shooting for Production No.2 is scheduled to begin on the 20th of this month.