Sivaji launches lyrical song ‘Vassahi Vassahi’ from ‘Mr Idiot’

The upcoming film Mr. Idiot, featuring Maadhav (Ravi Teja’s younger brother Raghu’s son) in the lead role, has piqued audience interest with its fresh approach. Directed by Gowri Ronanki, known for the commercial hit Pelli Sandadi, Mr. Idiot also stars Simran Sharma as the female lead. Produced by JJR Ravichand under JJR Entertainments LLP and presented by Mrs. Yelamanchi Rani, the movie is set for a theatrical release soon.

In a special event today, versatile actor Sivaji launched the lyrical song ‘Vassahi Vassahi’ from the film. Praising the song's vibrant composition and striking picturization, Sivaji highlighted its uniqueness, being the first-ever song sung in Sanskrit. He congratulated Maadhav and the entire team for their efforts and extended his best wishes for the film's success.

The song features a lively composition by Anup Rubens, with the legendary Shivashakti Dutta providing the lyrics. The energetic vocals are performed by singer Sree Ramachandra, adding a dynamic touch to the track. With its catchy tune and refreshing elements, ‘Vassahi Vassahi’ is expected to be a major highlight of Mr. Idiot, increasing anticipation for the film’s release.