‘Slum Dog Husband’ promises an out and out entertainer

The trailer for “Slum Dog Husband” was unveiled by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and it promises a hilarious entertainer. The trailer starts on a funny note with the main lead marrying a dog to clear his bad omen. He then falls for Pranavi Manukonda. But then there’s the legal tussle which is presented comically.
Sanjay Rao looks sharp in the comical role and his love interest Pranavi also looks good. “Slum Dog Husband” is a hilarious entertainer and it packs a punch, going by the trailer. It is directed by AR Sreedhar. The film is produced by Appi Reddy, Venkat Annapareddy. The film is up for release on 21 July.
