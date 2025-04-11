‘Sodaraa’ trailer launch event creates buzz

The trailer of Sodaraa, an emotional drama celebrating sibling bonds, was launched with much fanfare in Hyderabad on Thursday. The event saw heartwarming speeches and a show of solidarity from industry names like director Sai Rajesh and cult producer SKN, who graced the stage in support of actor Sampoornesh Babu.

Helmed by Mohan Menampalli, Sodaraa stars Sampoornesh Babu, Sanjosh, Prachi Bansal, and Arathi Gupta. Set for release on April 25, the film revolves around the bond between an innocent elder brother and his savvy younger sibling.

Sai Rajesh, visibly moved during his speech, said, “Sampoo has always been a star in my eyes. He stood by me during tough times—helped me buy a house and car when I had nothing. I’m proud to see him shine.” He praised Sampoornesh’s selfless nature and hoped the film brings him the success he deserves.

Producer SKN likened Sodaraa’s potential to Pawan Kalyan’s Bro, stating, “I’m here purely for my love for Sampoo. I’ll be hosting a special screening with friends to show my support for small films like this.”

Veteran actor Babu Mohan, part of the cast, promised audiences a touching family entertainer, while lead actor Sanjosh described the film as a heartwarming village visit with two affectionate brothers.