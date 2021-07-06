Sonakshi Sinha okays Chiru but rejects Balakrishna?

Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha has been gaining some interesting offers from Tollywood lately. The actress already made her debut in Kollywood and she is waiting to make her debut in Tollywood. The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film under the direction of Bobby aka KS Ravindra have approached Sonakshi Sinha and 'Dabangg' actress has readily accepted the project.



But on the other hand, when Gopichand Malineni approached Sonakshi Sinha to play the female lead in his upcoming film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, the actress has politely rejected the offer.



The news went viral on the internet and Balayya fans got disappointed because of her decision.



As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same. The complete details of the project that she signed recently will be out soon.

