South Indian Celebrities In Forbes Top 100 List 2019: Who Earned How Much?

Forbes released the list of top 100 Indian celebrities for the year 2019. Cricketer Virat Kohli tops the list followed by Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in second and third spots. Interestingly not only South Indian actors but also directors have found a place in this year's Forbes top Indian celebrities list. Unfortunately, not a single Kannada artist figures in the list. So who all made it to the Forbes list and who missed the bus?

Here are the details...

Deepika Padukone is at No.10. Even though she marked her debut in Upendra's Kannada remake of the Telugu hit Manmadudhu, she is considered a Bollywood actor. Deepika was in 4th place last year. However, this year she is down by 6 places. Yet her earnings have remained steady with just endorsement deals as she took it easy post marriage. She will be seen next in Chapaak, a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi. She is also acting alongside husband Ranvir Singh in '83.

Rajinikanth No. 13

Kollywood Superstar Thalaiva Rajinikanth had fewer releases in recent times. Yet he has found a place in Forbes list. The actor who has climbed up one position this year took home a whopping 100 crores. He will next be seen in Darbar in which he is playing a cop.

AR Rahman No.16

The Mozart of Madras scored music for four movies, including Vijay's sports drama Bigil. His earnings this year was a cool 98.4 crores. Last year he was in 11th position. He's the most sought after musician not just in India but in other countries as well.

Mohan Lal at No.27

This is the second time that Mohan Lal has figured in the Forbes list. Last time was in 2017 at No. 73 and two years later he has jumped several places to reach the top. The actor appeared in Lucifer, Made in China and Ittimani.

His earnings this year was a whopping Rs 64.5 crores. He has a series of movies in his kitty next year too.

Prabhas at 44

Prabhas became a global icon after Baahubali. He has a massive fan following across the globe. In 2017, Prabhas was in 22nd position this year he has climbed probably due to lack of movies. It is a known fact that Prabhas was seen in Saaho two years after Baahubali released. His earnings this year were Rs 35 crores. He will be next seen in Jaan. His much-hyped Saaho fizzled out at the box office.

Vijay at No. 47

Vijay has always been a box office winner. He delivers at least one hit in a year and 2019 was no exception. His Bigil racked up a whopping Rs 200 crores, a record of its own at the box office. Yet Vijay has slipped in Forbes list from 31 and 26 in 2019 and 2018 to No. 47 in 2019. He has earned Rs 30 crores this year.

Ajith 52

Thala Ajith enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. He had two movies to his credit this year — Nerkonda Parvai and Viswasam — both of which were blockbusters. yet his earnings were said to be Rs 40.5 crores. He was in the 27th position in 2017 but this year around he's at 52. He will next be seen in a Boney Kapoor movie.

Mahesh Babu at No. 54

Prince Mahesh Babu has seen a steep fall this year. In 2017 the Telugu superstar was at No.37 and in 2018 he climbed up five places to reach No. 33. But this year he's at No. 54. The good news, however, is the increase in his earnings. He was earning 19 crores in 2017 which has gonr up to 35 crores this year. His last release Maharshi did well this year. He will next be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru which will hit theatres around Sankranthi in which Rashmika will be the leading lady.

S Shankar at No. 55

Shankar is one of the most talented and sought-after directors in south India. He does movies only on a big scale like Telugu director Rajamouli. He has earned Rs 31.5 crore this year. This is first mentioned in the Forbes list.

Kamal Haasan at No. 56

Kamal Haasan did not have any movies to his credit this year as he was busy with politics. Yet he has found a place on the Forbes list. He was at No. 71 last year and this year climbed up. His earnings in 2018 were 14 crores while this year it has increased to 34 crores.

Mammooty at 62

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty was at No. 48 in Forbes last year but this year he is at 62. His earnings to have increased to a whopping Rs 33.5 crores. He had five movies to his credit. His last release Mamangam joined the 100 crore club in just a matter of a week.

Dhanush at No. 64

Tamil actor Dhanush has slipped down 11 spots t his year in Forbes list even though he earned more in 2019. He earned 31.5 crores this year. Last year, it was 17 crores. His latest release Asuran was successful and earned him accolades.

Trivikram Srinivas at No. 77

This is the first time the Telugu director has found himself in the Forbes list. Even though he did not have any releases this year, the director is said to have earned Rs 21.5 crores. His next is with Allu Arjun titled Ala Venkatapuramlo which will be a Sankranthi release too.