SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update: SP Charan States His Father Is Recovering But Still On Ecmo and Ventilator Support

SP Charan shared an update on his father SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. He took to his Facebook page and dropped a video speaking about his father's health. He doled out, Balasubrahmanyam is still on Ecmo and ventilator support but slowly recovering.

In this video, SP Charan doled out that, his father is taking solid food since yesterday and is also able to sit for about 15-20 minutes. Although there are no infections, Ecmo and Ventilator support is still on as his lungs functioning should be improved. Charan also said that physiotherapy is also going on to make his father recover soon. Along with updating SP Balasubrahmanyam's health conditions, Charan also thanked all his father's fans for praying for his father's recovery.



This 74-old-year ace singer was admitted in the hospital on 5th August 2020 after getting tested positive for Covid-19. Although he had only mild symptoms like cough and cold, he got admitted in the MGM hospital, Chennai. But all of a sudden his health got deteriorated on 13th August 2020. Immediately he was shifted to ICU and was put on ventilator and ECMO. Speaking about the functioning of ECMO, this machine pumps blood to the heart-lung machine which removes the carbon dioxide and returns oxygen-filled blood back to tissues.

Hope SP Balasubrahmanyam garu recovers soon!!!