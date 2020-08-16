SP Balasubramaniam is recovering and stable!

SP Balasubramaniam had to be shifted to ICU and was given life support on ventilator. His condition turned highly critical on Friday and entire Nation is still praying for his faster recovery. Even his long time friend, composer Ilaiyaraja couldn't hold back his tears and asked SP Balu to "come back quickly to him".

Now, SP Charan, son of legendary singer SP Balu, stated that the Hospital staff is looking after his father with utmost care and respect. He stated that he is not in a position to answer all the calls, he has been getting since the news came out.

He said that he is releasing the medical update of his father, as he feels it is their responsibility as the family of most loved son of the soil, to tell his fans, well-wishers about his health condition.

He stated that the singer is still in ICU on life support but he is stable. He stated that the family is confident that he will pull through this health problem with his will power and confidence, like ever. He asked people to continue praying for him and hoped that he can tell everyone that their SP Balu has completely recovered from Covid-19, soon.

He assured that SP Balu is out of danger but still critical yet stable. He is improving constantly and doctors are confident that he will recover soon, enough. Family did not confirm but Balu's wife Savithri is also said ti be admitted in the hospital with suspicion Covid-19. Let's all wish for a video update from the Legend himself smiling and announcing his recovery.