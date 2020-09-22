SP Charan Releases His Father SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update

It is already known that, Tollywood's ace singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is getting treated in MGM Healthcare hospital, Chennai. Although he is getting better day by day but still is on Ekmo/ventilator support. Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan is continuously staying active on social media and updating about his father's health condition. Off late, once again SP Charan has released a health update on his father's health a few minutes ago and dropped a note on his Instagram account.

He took to his Instagram account and released SP Balasubramanyam's health update… Have a look!

In this note, SP Charan wrote, "#spb health update 22/9/20… Dad continues steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ventilator, physio therapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He's been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible."



This 74-old-year ace singer was admitted in the hospital on 5th August, 2020 after getting tested positive for Covid-19. Although he had only mild symptoms like cough and cold, he got admitted in the MGM hospital, Chennai. But all of a sudden his health got deteriorated on 13th August, 2020. Immediately he was shifted to ICU and was put on ventilator and ECMO.

Hope SP Balasubrahmanyam's gets recovered soon and be back to normalcy and entertain us with his awesome crooning's.