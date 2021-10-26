Special occasion for NTR-MB EMK Episode

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is one of the ongoing TV shows in Telugu. EMK is the game show, premiering on Gemini TV. Young Tiger Jr NTR is the host of the TV show which is doing decent during the weekdays. Interestingly, there are reports about a special episode on social media.

Multiple guests have already taken part in the talk show and Superstar Mahesh Babu also shot for the show. Mahesh Babu played the quiz game show with Jr NTR and won the prize money of 25 lakh rupees, say the reports. The organizers kept the episode on hold and premiered the episodes with other guests.

Going by the speculations, EMK's first season will come to an end by Diwali, this year. The finale episode will feature Jr NTR playing the game show with Mahesh Babu and the reports say that the episode will be premiered on 4th November. A formal confirmation on the same is awaited.