Sreeleela launches third single ‘Nuvvena Nuvvena’ from Gopichand’s ‘Rama Banam’

Macho hero Gopichand and director Sriwass' third film together "Rama Banam" is expected to complete hat-trick hits in their combination due to the huge buzz around the movie. The makers indeed have come up with the right strategies to promote the movie. The first two songs as well as the trailer got an immense response.



Now, actress Sreeleela who played the leading lady in People Media Factory's previous blockbuster "Dhamaka" has launched the lyrical of the third single of "Rama Banam."

Mickey J Meyer neatly plays to his strong points with this track and uses a host of instruments to keep the listener hooked. Yet again, he works on using the rhythm to the maximum utility as there is no compromise on the beats even though it is a melodious number. Srimani provided lyrics for the song that sees the protagonist heaping praises on the beauty of the girl whom he adores the most. Ritesh G Rao's pleasant vocals add boundless value to the song. Visuals are also very enjoyable in the song in the backdrop of Kolkata.

Gopichand and Dimple Hayathi looked lovely together. Dinesh Kumar's choreography is just perfect for the song. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla on People Media Factory, Gopichand will be seen in a completely different character in this film being made on a grand scale with a high budget. Bhupathi Raja has written the story for this movie, while Vetri Palani Swamy's cinematography and Mickey J Meyer's music have added strength to this movie. Madhusudan Padamati provides dialogues, while Prawin Pudi is the editor. The movie that also stars Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya, Getup Srinu, Sameer and Tarun Arora in important roles. "Rama Banam" is getting ready for release in the summer on May 5th.