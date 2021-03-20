Sri Reddy To Turn Silk Smitha In Biopic

We hear that one more movie about Silk Smitha will be made and a controversial actress has been selected to play the role of Silk Smitha.

Sri Reddy, who had made allegations against star actors and directors about the presence of casting couch in the industry and who had protested against nepotism in the Telugu industry by staging a topless protest, will be playing the role of Silk Smitha. Sri Reddy herself has revealed these details on social media.

"Sri Reddy will become Silk Smitha but I am not equal to Silk Smitha, but I will try to become like her," thus stated Sri Reddy by uploading a photo of herself together with photos of silk Smitha. This movie in which Sri Reddy will be acting will be produced both in Telugu and Tamil Languages and one by name Madhu will be directing this movie.

Earlier, a movie titled "Dirty Picture" based on the true life story of Silk Smitha was made in Hindi. Actress Vidya Balan had played the role of Silk Smitha in the movie. The movie had become a super hit.

Silk Smitha was a famous actress but she was best known for her item numbers in movies of yesteryears. The actress, who saw lot of ups and downs in her personal as well as professional life, fell prey to alcohol and committed suicide at the age of 35. It remains to be seen how far Sri Reddy will pay justice to this character.