Sriwass to wait for Balakrishna?

After delivering two super hits like Lakshyam and Loukyam, director Sriwass joined hands with Gopichand again for their hattrick film.

This movie will mark the 30th film in Gopichand career. Peoples Media Factory is bankrolling this project which will hit the floors very soon. On the other hand, Gopichand is currently busy with 'Pakka Commercial'. After wrapping up the shooting of this flick, Gopichand will join the sets of Sriwass. On the other hand, Sriwass who recently penned the script for Balakrishna has been trying to rope in NBK to play the lead role in his next. It seems like Balakrishna has recently listened to the script and Peoples Media Factory will resource for this film. But making a movie with Balakrishna is not an easy task.

As the senior actor has a bunch of projects in his pipeline, one has to wait for a long time for doing a movie with Balakrishna. However, though it takes some time it is evident that the combination of Balakrishna and Sriwass is going to happen.