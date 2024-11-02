SRT Entertainments comes with three new releases this Nov

Telugu producer Ram Talluri is facing a pivotal November as his production house, SRT Entertainments, prepares for back-to-back film releases starting November 14. The company has released six films to date, all of which have failed to make an impact at the box office, including titles like Nela Ticket, Disco Raja, Chuttalabbayi, and Kinnerasani. With a pressing need for a successful project to reverse its fortunes, SRT Entertainments is banking on three upcoming films, each from different genres and boasting strong production values.

The first release, Matka, is a period thriller featuring Varun Tej and is set for a grand theatrical debut on November 14. Promotional content has generated significant buzz, positioning it as one of Varun Tej’s most mass-appealing films to date. Following that, Vishwak Sen stars in Mechanic Rocky, an action drama scheduled for release on November 22, which has also piqued audience interest due to Sen’s rising popularity.

Finally, Vikkatakavi, a mystery thriller directed by Pradeep Maddali, will be available for streaming on Zee 5 on November 28. With this diverse lineup, SRT Entertainments hopes to end its streak of disappointments and achieve box office success this month. Fans are eagerly anticipating these films, hoping they deliver a turnaround for the struggling production house.







