SS Rajamouli unveils teaser of 'Aakashavaani' 

'Aakashavaani', starring versatile actor Samuthirakani, Vijay Varma, Teja Kakumanu and Prashanth in key roles, is produced by Padmanabha Reddy on AU & I Studios. Ashwin Gangaraju, who has worked in the direction department of SS Rajamouli previously, is its debutant director. On Friday, the celebrated director Rajamouli unveiled its teaser and wished the team of the film all the best. "Such fresh visuals and groovy sound. I'm excited to see what Ashwin has created with his debut film (sic)," he tweeted, sharing the teaser.

An idyllic village in the lap of a jungle; happy people inhabiting the serene village; joyous children who seem to be having fun... These visuals give way to the sight of a child getting scared at spotting a jungle man, and the villagers showing shock on their faces at the sight of an unrevealed element. At nights, the villagers are in search for something. The teaser is highly captivating with these elements. Samuthirakani is seen at two places in the teaser, which ends with him telling a character that something wrong is unfolding in the village.

Composer Kala Bhairava, who is the son of MM Keeravani, is the film's music director. Well-known writer Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogue. Cinematography is by Suresh Raguthu. Sreekar Prasad, the National Award-winning editor, has edited the film. A period drama, the film has got a distinct concept. Post-production works are going on at a fast pace.







