Ssharadh Chandra Tadimeti’s 1134 Gets Clean ‘U’ Censor Certificate

It is all known that bagging the clean 'U' censor certificate from the board members is not that easy… Rolling back, just Sharwanand's 'Shatamanam Bhavati' movie bagged it being a complete family drama. But these days, deadly action dramas like KGF, Dasara, etc., are trending, thus the makers are concentrating to go with such high-octane action-oriented movies itself. But being a thriller movie and that too dealing with a theft plot, '1134' managed to achieve this feat…

The young filmmaker Ssharadh shared the censor certificate on his social media pages and is all happy to receive a clean 'U' certificate which indicates that even children of all ages can watch the movie without any cuts.

















































Let us also check the trailer of this thriller movie…

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a voice over stating that a mysterious gang is creating a noise in the city with frequent ATM robberies. Thereafter three strangers who are pointed behind these robberies meet and try to chase the mystery behind it. On the other hand, a series of events that happen in the city are also highlighted in the trailer. On the whole, the trailer is all intriguing and raised expectations on the movie.

The makers of also shared the character introduction posters and made us know more about the prominent roles of 1134…

1. Contract Killer Krishna

Krishna Mudupu is essaying this deadly role and looked awesome with a long bob cut and a wicked smile.

2. ERIC

Gangadhar Reddy will be seen as Eric and he is essaying the role of an ethical hacker!

3. Lakshman

Phani Sharma is portraying this interesting role and aims to be a successful travel moto-vlogger.

4. Harsh

Madupu Phani Bhargav is essaying this role and will be seen as a vehicle detailer.

5. CI Shankar

Ajju Mahakali will be seen as a cop and holds a baddie appeal with loose morals.

6. Malakpet Subin

Subin Xavier will be seen as a contract detective in this thriller.

7. Lucky

Suneal Patel N will be holding the story turner role and holds a mysterious tag…

8. Jr Rajamouli

Bulbul will be adding humour part to the movie by essaying the role of Jr Rajamouli.

9. Rohan

Rohan Thatipally will be seen as an honest person and essays the role of Harsh’s boss in this movie.

10. Shamshabad Datta

Mahesh Datta will be essaying the role of a contract detective…

11. Dawn

Narsing Wadekar will be seen as Dawn and he will be portrayed as a backup if in case of any possible wreck.

12. Dusk

Krishna Madupu will be portraying the role of Dusk and he will be the rescuer from the darkest consequence.

13. The Mastermind

Here comes the mastermind… His role will be unveiled in the movie as he is termed as ‘A new dimension opener of a whole new ‘1134’ world.

As the censor formalities are completed, the movie aims to hit the theatres this month end…