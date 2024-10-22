SSMB29: SS Rajamouli teases fans with an update

The global anticipation for SSMB29, directed by the renowned SS Rajamouli, continues to build as the director and his team keep details under wraps. While updates have been scarce, acclaimed writer Vijayendra Prasad recently confirmed that the film's regular shoot is set to begin in January next year. This announcement brought some relief to fans eagerly awaiting news, but it was Rajamouli's latest comment that reignited excitement.

In a recent interview with international journalists, Rajamouli made a statement that sent fans into a frenzy: “I’m pretty sure I’ll be using more animals in my forthcoming films.” Given that SSMB29 is his next project, speculation has grown that animals will play a pivotal role in the film.

This isn’t the first time Rajamouli has incorporated animals into his storytelling. His previous film RRR featured an iconic interval scene involving graphically generated animals fighting alongside NTR and Ram Charan. The sequence became a standout moment, further elevating Rajamouli's reputation as a master of cinematic spectacle.

Fans are now even more eager for SSMB29, especially since it is rumored to be an African adventure set in dense forests. Rajamouli’s comment has led many to believe that animals will play a significant role in the narrative, raising expectations for another visually stunning film.

Meanwhile, superstar Mahesh Babu has reportedly undergone a major physical transformation for his role. However, fans will have to wait a few more months for official updates and further details about the project. With Rajamouli’s latest tease, SSMB29 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in recent years.