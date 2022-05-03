Stage set for Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event

The grand pre-release event of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is scheduled for May 7 as the film is locked for a May 12 release.

The makers have begun promoting the film vigorously. The pre-release event will take place on May 7 at the Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad. The same will be confirmed by the creators in the coming days.

The event will be a black-tie affair, but there has been no update to the list of guests yet. The film's trailer, which was released on Monday, has crossed 25 million views, with 1 million likes, as it continues to trend on YouTube. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is billed as a commercial drama.