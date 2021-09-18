Star Anchor in Sampath Nandi's next

Director Sampath Nandi is currently enjoying the success of his recent outing 'Seetimaarr' starring Gopichand and Tamanna Bhatia. As per the latest buzz, Sampath Nandi has finally moved on to his next project. It seems like Sampath Nandi's next project will be a female-oriented film with Sampath Nandi who will turn as a producer for this flick.

Rumors are rife that the makers are in plans to rope in a start heroine to play a powerful role in the film. However, the name of the star heroine is still under the wraps.

On the other hand, rumors are rife that the makers have roped in Star anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj to play a crucial role in the flick. More details regarding the project will get released very soon.

Anasuya is currently enjoying the best phase of her career and she will soon make her debut in Tamil and Malayalam film industries.