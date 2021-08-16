Star director plans a pan-Indian film with Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid star heroes in the industry. Mahesh who commands a huge fan base and never shies away to try different genres of films is yet to do a pan-Indian film.

According to the latest reports, Tollywood perfectionist Rajamouli is reportedly planning a pan-Indian film with Mahesh Babu. The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' actor who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will soon wrap up the shooting of #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and will take his next with Rajamouli on to the sets.



As per the buzz, Rajamouli is planning a pan-Indian film with Mahesh Babu as well. However, details regarding the project are still under the wraps.



Mahesh Babu is currently working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in the direction of Parasuram Petla. Keerthy Suresh is the film's female lead.

