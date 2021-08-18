Star heroine to remake Nayanthara's recent film

Lady Superstar Nayanthara recently came up with a digital release, 'Netrikann'. Touted to be a crime thriller, Nayanthara played the role of a blind woman in the flick. Directed by Milind Rau, the film has been receiving decent responses from the audience.



According to the latest buzz, the film is now going to get remade in Telugu. Tollywood Lady Superstar Anushka Shetty is onboard to reprise the role of Nayanthara in the film. This will be the first time Anushka appearing as a blind woman.



Coincidentally, in her previous outing, Anushka played the role of mute woman. More details regarding the other cast and crew of the film are still under the wraps.



Anushka Shetty is also in talks for a prestigious project, under the production of UV Creations. More details on the same will be out soon.

