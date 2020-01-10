Star heroines Reject Nagarjuna's Film?

Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the senior heroes in the movie industry. The sensational actor now plans to come up with an interesting movie Wild Dog, directed by Solomon. Nagarjuna Akkineni actually surprised all his fans and the movie audiences by accepting the film. Actually, Nagarjuna was supposed to start working on the project Bangarraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna. Surprisingly, Nagarjuna put the project on hold and started this new one.

On the other side, the sources close to the film unit revealed that the film unit approached two-star heroines for Nagarjuna's wife role but both of them have declined the project. As of now, no star heroine is showing interest to work with Nagarjuna since his last film Manmadhudu 2 failed at the box-office.

Rakul though acted in Manmadhudu 2 received criticism because she looks very younger to Nagarjuna in the film. The makers are now planning to get someone less popular on board for this project.