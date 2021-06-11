Star kid to play Samantha's son?

Tollywood: We already knew that Tollywood starlet Samantha Akkineni joined hands with creative director Gunasekhar and is all set to come up with the much-awaited film, 'Shaakunthalam'.

Samantha is playing the role of Shakunthala in the flick. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is playing the lead role in the movie. Now, who is going to play Samantha's son in the film has become a hot topic. As per the buzz, the makers are considering Jr NTR's elder som Abhay Ram to play the role of Bharath in the movie. Even Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan is also in consideration. But, the makers are focusing more on introducing Abhay Ram or at least Bhargav Ram (NTR's younger son) to the silver screens. If at all NTR rejects the offer, they might approach Bunny.

We have to wait and see which star kid is going to become the reel-life son of Samantha in the film. Manisharma is composing tunes for the film.