Staying in the top league for nearly two decades

Among the heroines who made a splash in the southern film industries in the new millennium, Trisha Krishnan has been one of the longest survivors. The actress, who turns 37 today made a bow into the tinsel world after winning a beauty pageant in a full-fledged role in 2002. At the time of writing, she has done over 60 films in nearly 20 years and has four of them under production in the current year.

In a survey of 10 heroines who were launched in the first five years of the 21st century, she is the only one who is in the reckoning as a star. Many of the 35- somethings have already faded away doing occasional roles or settled into matrimonial bliss. Her contemporaries – Nayantara (2003), Kajal Aggarwal (2004) Anushka Shetty (2005) are all still featured in noticeable roles, thereby ushering a new era for the ladies of the new generation, who are still bankable on their own strengths.

Amidst a consistent buzz on the shorter career tenures of actresses in comparison to that of the actors who seem to be going on forever, Trisha happens to be a wonder woman. 18 years down the line after her debut, she has made a mark in all the film industries of South India and has been paired with both the older and younger generation of heroes like Rajinikanth at one end and Ajith Kumar at the other, with Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Vijay, Nagarjuna all of them coming in.