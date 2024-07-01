‘Steppa Maar’ from ‘Double Ismart’is electrifying

Ustaad Ram Pothineni is back with a bang in "Double Ismart," the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster "iSmart Shankar." Directed by the dynamic PuriJagannadh, this electrifying mass action drama is set to hit cinemas on August 15, 2024, in multiple languages.





As excitement builds, the makers have kicked off the musical promotions with the release of "Steppamaar," touted as the mass song of the year. Composed by the talented Manisharma, the song features powerful lyrics by Bhaskarbhata. The robust vocals of Anurag Kulkarni, Ram Pothineni, and Sahiti elevate the track, adding to its mass appeal. Ram Pothineni's dynamic performance and electrifying dance moves are set to make this track a chartbuster, much like the title track from the first installment.



Kavya Thapar plays Ram Pothineni's love interest in the film, while Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt takes on a formidable negative role. The stellar ensemble cast also includes Bani J, Ali, Getup Sreenu, Sayaji Shinde, Makrand Deshpande, and Temper Vamsi, among others. Charmme and PuriJagannadh have teamed up to produce this high-energy flick under the Puri Connects banner.

"Double Ismart" promises to deliver the same high-octane action, pulsating music, and mass entertainment that made "iSmart Shankar" a superhit. Fans eagerly await the release to see their favorite star in action once again.