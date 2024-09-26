Sudarshan Paruchuri’s debut ‘Mr Celebrity’ set for Oct 4th release

Sudarshan Paruchuri, grandson of the legendary Paruchuri Brothers, is stepping into the world of cinema with the upcoming action-packed crime thriller Mr Celebrity. Directed by Chandina Ravi Kishore, this film is generating excitement ahead of its release on October 4th, just in time to build momentum before the Dussehra festival. Produced by N Panduranga Rao and Chinna Reddaiah under the RP Cinemas banner, the film promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience.

The Paruchuri Brothers, renowned writers, actors, and directors, launched the release date poster and expressed their support for Sudarshan’s debut.

Speaking on the occasion, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna shared, “Our grandson Sudarshan is making his debut with Mr Celebrity, which hits screens on October 4th. Director Ravi Kishore, despite being a first-time director, has crafted the movie impressively, and it is sure to captivate audiences. We hope the same blessings that followed us will also be extended to our grandson.”

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao added, “The Telugu audiences have supported us for over 40 years. Now, Sudarshan is entering the industry with Mr Celebrity, and we hope for a successful journey. The title itself gives insight into the story, depicting the reality of a celebrity's life. The producers and director have done a fantastic job, ensuring a quality film without compromises."

The film features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Sri Deeksha in lead roles, with Shiva Kumar Dewarakonda handling the cinematography and Vinod Yajamanya composing the music. As the release date approaches, the team plans to ramp up their promotional efforts to build anticipation.