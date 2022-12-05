Sudheer Babu And Balakrishna Praise Adivi Sesh And His Team After Watching The HIT 2 Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all basking in the success of his latest movie HIT 2. Within three days of release, the movie bagged positive talk and is running successfully at the ticket windows. The intense plot and the murder mystery are making the audience sit at the edge of the seats! Off late, even legendary actor Balakrishna also watched the movie along with his son Mokshagyna and praised Sesh and his team.



Sesh shared a glimpse of Balakrishna's presence at the theatre on his Twitter page and thanked him for his lovely compliments!

#NBK sir ki super nacchindhi #HIT2 ! What lovely compliments from Balayya sir about @KolanuSailesh vision & my performance. I made a small joke that we request him for an appearance in the #HIT verse 😉He smiled…but you never know! #HIT2 celebrations with big bro @NameisNani pic.twitter.com/5y8e33ngFm — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) December 4, 2022

The pics showcased Nani, Sailesh and Adivi Sesh posing with Balakrishna and his son Mokshagyna. He also thanked Balakrishna by jotting down, "#NBK sir ki super nacchindhi #HIT2 ! What lovely compliments from Balayya sir about @KolanuSailesh vision & my performance. I made a small joke that we request him for an appearance in the #HIT verse. He smiled…but you never know! #HIT2 celebrations with big bro @NameisNani. And what a sweet kid #Mokshagnya is! He loved our #BloodyBlockbuster!"

Even Sudheer Babu also praised Sesh and his team by dropping a small funny video. He is seen with a double tooth in the dental clinic and thanked Sesh for not doubting on him as the killer in the movie also holds a double tooth and it becomes a crucial clue for the cops! He wrote, "Thank god you didn't suspect me!! Congratulations to @[email protected] @KolanuSailesh @Meenakshiioffl and the entire team of #HIT2 on the bloody blockbuster success!! Thoroughly enjoyed @tprashantii @walpostercinema. PS. My double tooth that's shot during look test for a character in #MaamaMascheendra".

Going with the three days collections of HIT 2, it minted Rs 6.5 crore in India on the opening day and till now, it bagged Rs 16.25 crore at the ticket windows. Coming to the overseas market, it is getting close to $1 million mark!

Casting Details of this movie:

• Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev 'KD'

• Meenakshi Chaudhary

• Bhanu Chander as K. Vishwanath

• Rao Ramesh

• Posani Krishna Murali

• Tanikella Bharani

• Maganti Srinath as Abhilash

• Komalee Prasad

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)'. The sequel movie is helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner.

The movie is released on 2nd December, 2022 in theatres worldwide!