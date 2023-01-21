Sudheer Babu's 'Hunt' clears censor

Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu's last flick "Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali," didn't reach the expectations.His next release is "Hunt" on 26th January. Recently, Prabhas launched the movie's theatrical trailer, which is getting a good response.

The movie cleared its censor and was awarded a U/A certificate by the CBFC board. With this, all last-minute formalities of the film have been wrapped up. Srikanth and Bharath will be seen in crucial roles.

Going by the promotional material, the action part is sure to amaze the audience. Mahesh directs this action thriller which has Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, and others in prominent roles. It is bankrolled by Ananda Prasad under Bhavya Creations. Ghibran is the music composer of this movie.