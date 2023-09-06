Sudheer Babu’s ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’ wraps-up shoot

Sudheer Babu’s ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’ comes with the latest update. The film has successfully concluded its entire shooting phase and has entered the post-production stage.

Sudheer Babu is coming with a family subject after the debacle of “Hunt.” Now, he has committed to a content-driven film titled “Maa Nannaa Superhero,” with Abhilash Reddy Kankara, known for his work on the “Loser” series, directing the project.

The most recent update reveals that the film has successfully concluded its entire shooting phase and has entered the post-production stage. Amidst the super-fast post-production works, production team is gearing up to initiate promotional activities. Touted as an emotional drama, “Maa Nanna Superhero” stars Aarna as the female lead, with notable actors such as Sai Chand, Sayaji Shinde, Raju Sundaram, Shashank, Aamani, and Annie in significant roles.

V Celluloid produced the movie in collaboration with Cam Entertainment. Jay Krish is crooning the tunes of the film and the release date announcement is expected shortly.



