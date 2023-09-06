Live
- Markets log 4th day of rally on buying in HDFC Bank
- ‘India Gate Kartavyapath Out of bounds for walkers and picnicking till G20 is over
- Gold declines Rs 100; silver plunges Rs 700
- Poll panel ready work as per legal provisions: CEC on ‘one nation, one election'
- Mercedes-Benz launches new MAR 20X 3S outlet in Madurai
- KCR to inaugurate Palamuru Rangareddy Lift scheme on September 16
- Community-driven coalition to create a climate-resilient and inclusive Bengaluru
- Forest Minister visits the house of Venkatesh, who died in an elephant attack; Rs 25 lakh compensation announced
- Country's first underground power transformer in Bengaluru installed
- Sitharaman urges Fintechs to safe-guard against cyber, crypto threats
Sudheer Babu’s ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’ wraps-up shoot
Sudheer Babu’s ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’ comes with the latest update. The film has successfully concluded its entire shooting phase and has entered the post-production stage.
Sudheer Babu is coming with a family subject after the debacle of “Hunt.” Now, he has committed to a content-driven film titled “Maa Nannaa Superhero,” with Abhilash Reddy Kankara, known for his work on the “Loser” series, directing the project.
The most recent update reveals that the film has successfully concluded its entire shooting phase and has entered the post-production stage. Amidst the super-fast post-production works, production team is gearing up to initiate promotional activities. Touted as an emotional drama, “Maa Nanna Superhero” stars Aarna as the female lead, with notable actors such as Sai Chand, Sayaji Shinde, Raju Sundaram, Shashank, Aamani, and Annie in significant roles.
V Celluloid produced the movie in collaboration with Cam Entertainment. Jay Krish is crooning the tunes of the film and the release date announcement is expected shortly.