Suhas ‘Cable Reddy’ first look creates interest

Suhas, who is on a success streak is continuing to surprise us with his choice of films. Right from the beginning the young actor is opting for unique subjects. “Cable Reddy” is his next release. Sridhar Reddy is directing the wholesome entertainer, while Balu Vallu, Phani Acharya and Manikanta JS are producing it on Fan Made Films banner.



The film’s first look poster which is released recently presents Suhas in the titular role as Cable Reddy. As the title and the first-look poster indicate Suhas plays a cable dish owner. While we can see numerous portable TVs from the early 2000s, Suhas is seen lying with shades on. He appears as a typical village youth in a red shirt and black formal pants in the poster which guarantees “Cable Reddy” will be high on hilarity.

Shalini Kondepudi plays Suhas’ love interest in the movie. Smaran Sai helms the music and Mahi Reddy Pandugul takes care of the cinematography of the movie. The rest of the cast and technical team will be revealed soon. The shoot of the movie is presently underway.