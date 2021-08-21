Suhas has 6 films in his pipeline

Talented actor Suhas who started his career with short films like 'The Athidhi', 'Kalakarudu', 'Radhika' etc marked his silver screen debut with 'Dohchay'.

However, Suhas got his first break with the 2019 released 'Majili' starring Naga Chaitanya. The actor who played the role of Naga Chaitanya's friend in the film received good response for his performance. After acting in some noted films like 'Agent Sai Srinivas Atreya', 'Prathi Roju Pandaage', 'Umamaheswara Ugraroopasya', Suhas turned as a hero and marked his debut as a lead actor with 'Colour Photo' which received a decent response from the audience. While talking about his career and future project, Suhas said that he has always wanted to become a good character artist but 'Colour Photo' made him a hero. "Now I am doing six films and in five of them, I am playing the lead role and. I joined hands with writer Padma Bhushan with whom I previously worked in some short films. We are planning to release the film in October,".



Suhas is also playing a crucial role in Shriya Saran and Nithya Menon Gamanam as well as Nani starrer, 'Ante Sundaraniki'.

