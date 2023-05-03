Sujeeth And Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ Next Schedule Begins In Pune Today

The makers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movies Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG decided to create noise on social media by unveiling frequent updates from the movies on social media. Even today, they dropped big news regarding the new schedules of these movies and treated all his fans… Sujeeth’s OG team now reached the beautiful city Pune and began their next schedule. The makers dropped a small note on their Twitter page and stated that Priyanka Mohan also joined the sets…



Pune… You have our heart.💚 Lush green landscapes… Beautiful @priyankaamohan… and the almighty @PAWANKALYAN. New schedule begins today. #TheyCallHimOG #OG — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) May 3, 2023

The concept poster of OG is all awesome showcasing the Pawan’s animated image amid the volcano type backdrop!

Earlier the makers also shared the motion concept poster and showcased director Sujeeth penning the script and looked modish playing with grenades, bullets, a sword and a gun.

The movie is tentatively titled as ‘OG’ and is being helmed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. It is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. SS Thaman is scoring tumes for this untitled movie. Our dear Pawan Kalyan is all set to essay the role of a gangster in this movie.

Well, speaking about the Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, ‘The Legendary Heroic Outlaw’ is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner.



