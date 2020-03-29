 Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sukumar fine-tunes Uppena script?

Sukumar fine-tunes Uppena script?Uppena Movie and Sukumar
Highlights

Director Sukumar is also a producer who earlier came up with films like Kumari 21F.

Director Sukumar is also a producer who earlier came up with films like Kumari 21F. The director has now joined hands with the prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers for the prestigious film Uppena. Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his debut as a hero in the movie industry. Sukumar's former associate Buchi Babu makes his debut as a director. The film unit spent almost 22 crores budget on this movie.

For a new hero, this is a huge investment but the makers did not back off. Now, the buzz is that Sukumar is sitting at the editing table to fine-tune the output of the movie and lock it for 2 hours and 30 minutes which he thinks would be ideal for the film. Since the film has a love story, the unit do not want any criticism on the movie for being slow

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories