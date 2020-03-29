Sukumar fine-tunes Uppena script?

Director Sukumar is also a producer who earlier came up with films like Kumari 21F. The director has now joined hands with the prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers for the prestigious film Uppena. Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his debut as a hero in the movie industry. Sukumar's former associate Buchi Babu makes his debut as a director. The film unit spent almost 22 crores budget on this movie.

For a new hero, this is a huge investment but the makers did not back off. Now, the buzz is that Sukumar is sitting at the editing table to fine-tune the output of the movie and lock it for 2 hours and 30 minutes which he thinks would be ideal for the film. Since the film has a love story, the unit do not want any criticism on the movie for being slow