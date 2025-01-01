Sukumar's Daughter Sukriti Veni’s Gandhi Tatha Chettu to Release on January 24th

The much-anticipated film Gandhi Tatha Chettu, starring Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar and Tabitha Sukumar, is set to hit theaters on January 24th. Promising an emotionally impactful narrative, the movie explores themes of peace, perseverance, and environmental responsibility.

Directed by Padmavathi Malladi, the film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies. It features a stellar cast, including Anand Chakrapani, Raghu Ram, Bhanu Prakash, Nehal Anand Kumkuma, and Rag Mayur, with music composed by Ree.

The story revolves around a young girl’s unwavering resolve to save her grandfather’s beloved tree using Gandhian principles of non-violence and peaceful resistance. Highlighting values of harmony, empathy, and ecological balance, the film also emphasizes the empowerment of women and the significance of coexistence.

Gandhi Tatha Chettu has already garnered international acclaim, with Sukriti Veni receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Child Artist. The film has won several prestigious awards, including Best Picture at the Noida International Film Festival and accolades at the Dubai International Film Festival and Jaipur International Film Festival.

Backed by a skilled technical team, the film’s cinematography is helmed by Srijitha Cheruvupally and Vishwa Devabattula, with production design by V. Nani Pandu and sound design by Nagarjun Thalapalli and Shyamal Sikdar. The lyrics, penned by Suddala Ashok Teja, Kasarla Shyam, and Viswa, add emotional depth to Ree's music.