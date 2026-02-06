Sumathi Sathakam: A rural drama with soul

Sumathi Sathakam marks the big-screen debut of television actor and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 runner-up Amar Deep Chowdary as a solo lead. Directed by M.M. Naidu and produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar under the Vision Movie Makers banner, the film stars Shayili Chowdary as the female lead. Supported by music from Subhash Anand, cinematography by Halesh S, editing by Naheed M, and dialogues by Naidu Bandaru, the film presents itself as a clean, village-rooted family entertainer. Released worldwide on February 6, 2026, the film blends romance, faith, and social belief systems into a warm rural narrative.

Story:

Set in the serene village of Vaikunthapuram in East Godavari district, the story follows Krishna, a man whose life revolves around his deep fascination with weddings. From childhood, marriage has been his biggest dream, and he even vows to celebrate his wedding grandly at the village temple during the annual festival. His life takes a hopeful turn when he meets Sumathi, a gentle Anganwadi teacher from a neighboring village. Their bond gradually evolves into love, and marriage seems like a natural next step. However, their happiness is shaken when the village believes that Sumathi is possessed by the local goddess. This belief sparks fear, conflict, and social unrest, placing their relationship in danger. The narrative unfolds around faith, superstition, and truth, leading to an emotionally engaging and meaningful climax.

Performances:

Amar Deep Chowdary makes an impressive debut, delivering a composed and confident performance. His emotional restraint, expressive body language, and natural dialogue delivery reflect a smooth transition from television to cinema. Shayili Chowdary brings grace and authenticity to her role, fitting seamlessly into the village setting and sharing warm chemistry with the lead. Comedic support from Tasty Teja and Mahesh Vitta adds lightness, while the supporting cast strengthens the emotional fabric of the film.

Technicalities:

M.M. Naidu presents a familiar rural romance with a modern, clean storytelling approach. Subhash Anand’s music blends beautifully with the village mood, while Halesh S’s cinematography captures rustic life with visual richness. Editing is neat, and the overall production quality feels sincere and polished.

Analysis:

Sumathi Sathakam succeeds as a wholesome rural drama that values emotion, culture, and simplicity. With heartfelt performances, clean narration, and strong emotional grounding, the film offers a comforting cinematic experience that resonates with family audiences and lovers of village-based stories.

Rating: 3/5