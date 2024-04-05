Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi's Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Thriller ' Project Z ' Finally Set for Release

Sundeep Kishan, a talented young actor making his mark in Tollywood, is finally releasing his long-awaited movie Project Z. This sci-fi crime thriller has been shrouded in mystery for a staggering seven years. Originally filmed in Tamil as Mayavan in 2017, the movie garnered acclaim in Tamil Nadu but left Telugu audiences waiting in vain.

Directed by CV Kumar, Project Z promises a captivating blend of genres. Lavanya Tripathi joins Sundeep Kishan as the leading lady, while the supporting cast boasts renowned actors like Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, and Prakash Raj. Their presence adds gravitas and experience to the film's narrative.

After years of postponements and speculation, Project Z is finally scheduled to hit theatres on April 6, 2024. However, this release date places it in direct competition with the Telugu version of the popular Malayalam movie "Manjummal Boys," which is also slated for release on the same day. This box office clash could potentially affect the performance of both films.

In Project Z, Sundeep Kishan steps into the role of a powerful police officer determined to crack a puzzling case. The film's release holds immense significance for the actor. It's an opportunity to solidify his position as a successful bilingual actor who can seamlessly navigate between Telugu and Tamil cinema. By showcasing his talent in both industries, Sandeep Kishan has the potential to establish a strong and loyal fanbase across South India.





Project Z's emergence after such a long wait has undoubtedly piqued the curiosity of fans. The unique genre combination and the presence of a talented cast raise expectations for a thrilling cinematic experience. Whether the film can overcome the challenge posed by its release date clash with "Manjummal Boys" remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Project Z's arrival marks a significant moment for Sandeep Kishan's career, potentially propelling him towards wider recognition in the South Indian film industry.