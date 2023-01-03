Sundeep Kishan And Varun Sandesh's 'Michael' Release Date Is Locked

Tollywood's young actor Sundeep Kishan always tries to pick a unique plot to entertain his fans and movie buffs. All his previous movies proved that content is king and now, he is all set to hit the screens with his latest film Michael. It has former Bigg Boss contestant Varun Sandesh who is all known for his Happy Days movie too. On the occasion of the New Year, the makers of this movie zeroed in the release date and shared a new poster showcasing glimpses of the lead cast.



Sundeep and Varun shared the release date poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with the poster, Sundeep also wrote, "Meet the Man who Loved the Hardest #MICHAEL. Worldwide only in Theatres on Feb 3rd, 2023 #MichaelfromFEB3rd @VijaySethuOffl @Divyanshaaaaaa @menongautham @anusuyakhasba @jeranjit @itsvarunsandesh @SamCSmusic @SVCLLP @KaranCoffl #NarayandasNarang".

Going with the poster, Vijay Sethupathi is seen smoking and looking cool with a moustache. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is seen in a violent appeal holding the rifle. Anasuya owned a classy look while Varun is also seen smoking and sporting in a dual-shaded shirt. Coming to Sundeep and Divyansha, they looked intense and raised the expectations on the movie. Having the ensemble cast, the story seems to be interesting and intense. The fire background having all these characters and a car also made the poster worth watching!

This movie is helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and it is produced by Bharath Chowdhary and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner in association with Karan C Productions LLP banner. As the movie is being made in the Pan-Indian level, it will be released in total 5 languages i.e Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Well, ace filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon is essaying the antagonist role in this action thriller and he is witnessed in the release date poster too. Kiran Kaushik cranked the camera while Tripuraneni Kalyan Chakravarthy, Rajan Radhamanalan and Ranjit Jeyakodi penned the dialogues for the movie.

Michael will now be released on 3rd February, 2023 in theatres worldwide!