Sundeep Kishan join forces with ‘Dhamaka’ director for a family entertainer
After the recent release of "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," actor Sundeep Kishan is gearing up for an exciting new venture. Teaming up with director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, renowned for his recent work on "Dhamaka" with Ravi Teja, the duo is set to deliver a family entertainer for Sundeep Kishan's 30th film.
Hasya Movies and AK Entertainments, the production banners behind successful projects like "Samajavaragamana" and "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," are collaborating once again for their third venture. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, a notable writer, will contribute to the film's story, screenplay, and dialogues, ensuring a wholesome family entertainment experience.
Razesh Danda will produce the movie, with Balaji Gutta serving as co-producer. Titled "SK 30," the film promises to be a grand production, maintaining high standards in both production and technology. With the proven expertise of Thrinadha Rao Nakkina and Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, "SK 30" is anticipated to be a standout addition to their impressive portfolio.
As Sundeep Kishan embarks on this milestone 30th film, fans are eager to witness the magic that unfolds when talent, creativity, and a commitment to family-centric storytelling come together.