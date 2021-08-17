Sundeep Kishan's Gully Rowdy is a sit-com

Director G Nageshwar Reddy is popular for making films on slapstick comedy. The director has earlier delivered multiple hits at the box office. The filmmaker is now coming up with an interesting film titled Gully Rowdy. Sundeep Kishan plays the lead role in the film.

Touted to be a situational comedy, the film features a bunch of actors in the lead roles. Neha Shetty is reportedly playing a comic role in the film. The film, according to him is different from all his earlier films.



The director is confident that the audiences will like the film, which is filled with a lot of entertaining elements. The buzz is that the protagonist is under an obligation to carry on the rowdyism legacy. But he doesn't like it, so what he does to keep the legacy going forms the crux of the story.

The film is going to have a grand release on 3rd September.