Sundeep Kishan’s latest film to hit OTT

This weekend is turning out to be a good one for Telugu cinema lovers. Already, two new films, "Vakeel Saab" and "Sulthan" have premiered on the OTT's. Now, Sundeep Kishan's latest film "A1 Express" has premiered on Sun Nxt as well as Jio Cinema platforms.

Directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, "A1 Express" is a sports drama in which Sundeep Kishan is seen playing the role of a hockey player. Lavanya Tripathi is the female lead of this film. It is an official remake of the Tamil film "Natpe Thunai".

"A1 Express" traces the life of a young hockey player and showcases the ups and downs in his life. The film had hit the screens on March 5th this year. It was received moderately at the box office.