Sunil Shared Two First Look Posters Of His Upcoming Movies On The Occasion Of His Birthday…

Tollywood's ace actor Sunil who is all known for his versatile screen presence is celebrating his 47th birthday today and turned a year older. He proved himself as a comedian in the early stage of his career and then turned into a lead actor. He also inspired all and sundry as a supporting character and now he is back in form… He was last seen in Allu Arjun's Pusha part 1 and was seen as Mangalam Srinu being the antagonist! On this special occasion, the makers of his next two movies 'Bujji Ela Ra' and 'Kumbhakarna' shared the new posters and surprised all his fans!



Sunil also shared the two new posters on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sunil is seen in a car in this poster and looked stylish with the black goggles. His intense looked upped the expectations on the movie. He also wrote, "Thanks To The Team #kumbakarna #AbhiramPilla #SaiKartheek #soorajdev".

Kumbakarna movie is being helmed by Abhiram Pilla and is bankrolled by Sai Kartheek under the SS Studios banner.

In this poster, Sunil is seen essaying a cop role and looked in an intense appeal. Even the makers wished him jotting down, "He is a comedian… He is a hero… He's a villain… What Not Everything… Happy Birthday Sunil Garu".

Bujji Ela Ra movie is being directed by G Nageswara Reddy and is bankrolled under the SNS Creations banner. Well, he is also busy with Pushpa: The Rule shooting and will also be seen in Anil Ravipudi's F3 movie.

Happy Birthday Sunil…