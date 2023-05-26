Live
- YS Avinash Reddy is being falsely implicated in Viveka murder, his lawyer tells court
- Superstar Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas SSMB28 Title Reveal On May 31st
- Kejriwal to meet KCR to seek support against Ordinance on services matter
- OpenAI Announces $100,000 Grant for Ideas on AI Governance to Address Bias
- YS Bhaskar Reddy falls ill due to high blood pressure, treated at Osmania hospital
- Karnataka: Congress to follow caste equations in cabinet formation
- 73 per cent women want companies to allow them take menstrual leave: Survey
- Telangana government allocates Rs 15 crore for Ashada Bonalu festivities
- Top Viral Videos Of The Week (20 May - 26 May)
- YS Avinash Reddy's mother shifted to Hyderabad from Kurnool
Superstar Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas SSMB28 Title Reveal On May 31st
Reigning Superstar Mahesh Babu and wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas joined forces for the third time to complete hat-trick blockbusters in their...
Reigning Superstar Mahesh Babu and wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas joined forces for the third time to complete hat-trick blockbusters in their combination, after Athadu and Khaleja. The movie #SSMB28 is being made on a high budget with rich technical standards, and Mahesh Babu’s characterization will be first-of-its-kind.
The makers came up with a super update. “Get Ready For The Mass Euphoria. #SSMB28 Title Reveal On The Big Screens This 31st May By Super Fans!,” reads the poster. The title of the movie will be revealed on the special occasion of superstar Krishna’s birthday. Mahesh Babu shows his love and affection towards his fans with the decision.
Mahesh Babu underwent a stylish makeover and he even gained a shapely physique for the movie. He looked slick and super stylish in the release date poster.
S Radhakrishna (China Babu) is producing the film under Tollywood’s leading production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. This epic action entertainer laced with family elements stars the most happening actress Pooja Hegde playing the lead actress opposite Mahesh Babu.
Some noted actors and a spectacular team of technicians will take care of different crafts. #SSMB28 will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, national-award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.
The most-awaited movie #SSMB28 will grace the cinemas for Sankranthi on January 13, 2023.