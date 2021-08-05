Surekha Vani removes her post about Bigg Boss 5

The much-awaited season 5 of Bigg Boss is getting ready to commence from next month. Some of the names of the contestants are already making rounds on the internet.

Actress Surekha Vani's name is also one among them. But, the actress who stays active on social media platforms took her Instagram account to give clarity about her entry into Bigg Boss.













"Not at all going to BB5. Itz a fake news guys. Pls dnt encourage such rumours," wrote Surekha on her Insta story.

However, within minutes, Surekha deleted the story which increased the speculations even more.

As of now, there is no clarity if Surekha Vani is a part of this TV show. She was approached to be a part of the show in the past too but she did not want to take part in the show because of her own reasons.