Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ Release Date Announced

The much-anticipated pan-India movie ‘Kanguva,’ starring Tamil star Suriya, has officially announced its release date as October 10 this year. Suriya, who has been in search of a major hit, has his fans eagerly waiting for this big-budget period action drama. However, the movie faces stiff competition from Rajinikanth's ‘Vettaiyan.’

Suriya took to his social media handles on June 27 to share the exciting news with his followers. Accompanied by a simple yet impactful caption, "Dear All.. coming on October 10," Suriya's announcement has already created a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts. The announcement was complemented by a striking new poster showcasing Suriya in an intense look, holding a knife amidst a pile of corpses, which has only heightened the anticipation for this period action drama.





The excitement surrounding Kanguva is met with equal anticipation for Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, also set to release on October 10. Directed by Gnanavel, Vettaiyan's release date had been announced earlier. The simultaneous release of these two big-budget films could potentially impact their box office performance, leading to speculation about a possible postponement of Vettaiyan's release to avoid a direct clash.



‘Kanguva’ boasts an impressive cast, with Disha Patani playing the female lead opposite Suriya and Bobby Deol portraying the villain. The film is a joint production by Studio Green and UV Creations, with music composed by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad. The promotional activities for ‘Kanguva’ have been well-received, and the film's shooting was completed recently, adding to the anticipation.



Initially, Junior NTR's Devara was also slated for an October 10 release. However, the film's release date has now been moved up to September 27, possibly to avoid the crowded October 10 slot, which ‘Kanguva’ has now claimed.

