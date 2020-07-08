Surprising move for Prabhas next!

Tollywood: At the beginning of the movie, Prabhas' upcoming film director Radha Krishna Kumar officially announced that Amit Trivedi is working on the film's music. Amit even began the work for the film but due to some reasons, he is now out of the film. Justin Prabhakaran who did the music for Dear Comrade has come on board and has started the music composing sessions.

Justin Prabhakaran's inclusion has no official confirmation but the media reports confirm that the music director grabbed the bumper offer. It is surprising to see Justin getting an opportunity for such a biggie, despite many top music directors from Telugu and Hindi being available to work for Prabhas.

As of now, there is no clarity on the musician but the makers might make it official when they announce the title of the movie. Radhe Shyam is the title in consideration of the project. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady of the movie.