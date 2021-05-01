Sushmita Konidela's next is a web film

We have already seen a bunch of actors who came from the Mega compound but only Niharika Konidela, Nagababu's daughter is the only one who is the first girl from the Mega Family to become a heroine.



On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela is also a noted personality in Tollywood. Though she has never appeared on the silver screens, she worked as a costume designer for a bunch of Mega movies. Now,v she has turned into a producer and launched her own production house Goldbox Entertainment. She has already announced her first production venture, 'Shout Out at Alair' which is going to be an action-packed web series. Sushmita is now in plans to bankroll yet another project. She is likely to bankroll the Telugu remake of Tamil superhit film '8 thottakkal'.



The pre-production works of the Telugu remake are currently going on. We have to wait and see how far the Mega daughter is going to succeed as a producer.

