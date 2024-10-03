Live
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi said that all precautions are being taken to avoid any problems in the purchase of paddy
- Pawan Kalyan Advocates a Law for Sanatana Dharma Protection in Tirupati
- Andreu World and Workplace Solutions Introduce a New Era of Sustainable Design in Bengaluru
- Special Durga Puja by Sri Mata Youth During Navaratri
- Grand Celebration of Vasavi Mata Shobha Yatra During Sharad Navaratri
- Sowmya CM becomes Miss Globe India 2024, will represent India in international pageant Miss Globe!
- AG&P Pratham Devoted to Transforming Sri Sathya Sai into a Green District by inaugurating its exclusive CNG cum DCU station in Puttaparthi
- Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Launches Festive Campaign #CelebrateLarge with Cricketing Icon Surya Kumar Yadav
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Invites Applications for 4th Season of ‘Art for Hope’ CSR initiative
- Warivo Motor partners with Battery Smart to revolutionize B2B Electric Mobility
Just In
‘Swag’ is a blend of comedy, thrills, and emotional depth: Producer
The much-anticipated film "Swag," starring Sree Vishnu, is set for a grand release on October 4th. Directed by Hasit Goli, the movie is produced by TG Vishwaprasad under People Media Factory, with Ritu Varma as the lead actress and Meera Jasmine and Daksha Nagarkar playing key roles.
The much-anticipated film "Swag," starring Sree Vishnu, is set for a grand release on October 4th. Directed by Hasit Goli, the movie is produced by TG Vishwaprasad under People Media Factory, with Ritu Varma as the lead actress and Meera Jasmine and Daksha Nagarkar playing key roles.
Producer TG Vishwaprasad shared insights into the film, describing it as a perfect blend of entertainment and meaningful content. "Swag" features four distinct characters, with Sree Vishnu appearing in nine different getups, promising a variety of entertaining moments coupled with an impactful emotional message.
Director Hasit Goli’s storytelling skills bring a unique perspective to the generational changes in gender dynamics, delivering a solid message with humor. The screenplay is designed to be engaging, starting with entertaining character introductions and culminating in an emotional arc post-interval.
Vishwaprasad highlighted that the film required elaborate sets and high production values, emphasizing the team’s commitment to quality without compromise. Meera Jasmine plays a pivotal role, adding depth to the emotional narrative.
The producer expressed confidence in "Swag," comparing its potential success to past hits like "Gudhachari," "O Baby," and "Karthikeya 2." With its engaging screenplay, distinct characterizations, and heartfelt message, "Swag" is poised to offer audiences an entertaining and unique experience.