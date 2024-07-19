‘Swag’ kickstarts musical promotions with ‘SingaroSinga’

Sree Vishnu and director Hasith Goli, who previously delivered the hit "Raja Raja Chora," have teamed up again for the comedy entertainer "Swag." The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

Musical promotions for "Swag" have kicked off with the release of the first single, "Singaro Singa." This song introduces Sree Vishnu’s character, Singareni aka Singa, a social media sensation. The unique composition by Vivek Sagar, paired with NikleshSunkoji’s captivating lyrics and the energetic performances by Baba Sehgal and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, make the song an instant hit. Sree Vishnu’s expressive performance adds a layer of fun, while the visuals amplify the song's playful vibe.

Director HasithGoli’s creative approach in unveiling the protagonist is evident in the song. Ritu Varma stars as the lead actress, alongside a talented cast including Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, Saranya Pradeep, Sunil, Ravi Babu, and Gopa Raju Ramana. "Swag" is set to hit theatres soon.