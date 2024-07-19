Live
- Efforts underway to position Sri Lanka as regional hub for human capital development: Wickremesinghe
- Warsaw celebrates 71st anniversary of Old Town reconstruction
- RBI chief tells banks to step up vigil against cyber attacks, digital frauds
- Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt
- Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor
- Have multiple fail safes in place to avoid Microsoft-like outages: Experts
- Courts should encourage compounding of offences in cheque bounce cases: SC
- Centre notifies appointment of 3 permanent judges in Delhi HC
- Australians advised to be cautious of scams following major health info data breach
- Odisha celebrates 'Rasagola Divas' as Rath Yatra concludes
Just In
‘Swag’ kickstarts musical promotions with ‘SingaroSinga’
Sree Vishnu and director Hasith Goli, who previously delivered the hit "Raja Raja Chora," have teamed up again for the comedy entertainer "Swag."
Sree Vishnu and director Hasith Goli, who previously delivered the hit "Raja Raja Chora," have teamed up again for the comedy entertainer "Swag." The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.
Musical promotions for "Swag" have kicked off with the release of the first single, "Singaro Singa." This song introduces Sree Vishnu’s character, Singareni aka Singa, a social media sensation. The unique composition by Vivek Sagar, paired with NikleshSunkoji’s captivating lyrics and the energetic performances by Baba Sehgal and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, make the song an instant hit. Sree Vishnu’s expressive performance adds a layer of fun, while the visuals amplify the song's playful vibe.
Director HasithGoli’s creative approach in unveiling the protagonist is evident in the song. Ritu Varma stars as the lead actress, alongside a talented cast including Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, Saranya Pradeep, Sunil, Ravi Babu, and Gopa Raju Ramana. "Swag" is set to hit theatres soon.